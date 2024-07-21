Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jessie J, confirmed to her 14 million followers that she had been diagnosed obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The 36-year-old who welcomed her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman last year, revealed that she had received her diagnosis three months ago, explaining that having a baby had “exposed” the conditions “a lot more”.

In a post on Instagram alongside a video of herself at 11-years-old, the Price Tag singer wrote: “Hello. I was diagnosed with ADHD and OCD about 3 months ago.”

She continued: “In telling people a lot of the reaction I got was ‘Yeah I mean we knew that’ (which I’m sure some of you are doing right now) and of course I knew to some extent but having a baby has let’s say… exposed it a lot more which was comforting in a way, as it made it feel less heavy and scary.”

She added: “But also in moments has made me feel like I can’t talk about it. F*** that. Here I am talking about it.”

Jessie J continued: “It’s weird when you know you have been a little different and felt things differently your whole life, and finally one day when you least expect it, someone really explains why and you can’t avoid it.”

She explained that ADHD is a “wide spectrum”, adding that she feels “like it’s a superpower as long as you look at it from the right perspective and have the right people around you that can navigate it with you.”

Talking about the new two diagnosis’ she revealed: “It’s made me re think about my whole life. The way I’ve been, the way I deal with things. The relationships I have had. How I work and how I love.”

She continued: “It’s empowered me and honestly sometimes has overwhelmed me all at the same time. If there is one thing social media has given me, it’s the chance to relate, connect and heal with strangers that have kinds hearts and are going through a similar thing.

“I have always been honest in the journey I’m going through in life. And I know there are so many people that are going through this same thing and I’m honestly just reaching out to hold your hand and because I need mine held too. It has made me love myself even more.”

She also paid tribute to her younger self, as well as sharing a video of her as a child, she revealed some of her experiences navigating her symptoms during childhood, she wrote: “I’m hugging 11-year-old me. Who would clean her trainers with a toothbrush when she was stressed and to this day has lived with a 1000 lists to not feel like life will crumble. Here’s to getting to know yourself even more through life. And loving yourself all the way.”

She finished by sharing: “Nothing in life defines us, but it helps us grow and become a more wholesome version of ourselves.”

What are ADHD and OCD?

According to the NHS, ADHD is a condition that affects people’s behaviour and can make people have trouble concentrating or act impulsive. Whilst, OCD is a mental health condition where a person has obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours that can interfere with their daily life.

You can find out more about how to get support for ADHD and OCD on NHS.UK.