Lauren Goodger has revealed that her daughter Larose was rushed to the hospital due to breathing problems.

The Only Way in Essex star, 37, informed her Instagram followers on Thursday that she had taken her two-year-old to A&E after Larose experienced a cough and high temperature. Lauren, who shares Larose with her ex-boyfriend Charles Drury, said the two-year-old has been in and out of the hospital frequently in recent months. Lauren later disclosed that Larose was diagnosed with viral tonsillitis.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Lauren posted a video of Larose and wrote: "My happy girl back in A&E. Honestly never known so much illness in such a short space of time! I don't know what's wrong but she is coughing, has a temp, and her breathing is labored. Three hours down and wow my head and body are aching! Can't wait to get us home, her birthday is in two days."

In the video, Larose was seen playing with toys while waiting. Over 12 hours later, Lauren updated her followers, explaining that since Larose's condition is viral, she wasn't given any antibiotics. She wrote, "Thank you everyone for your messages of concern. I've been showing and reading them to Larose.

“She has viral tonsillitis (never heard of this one before) so no antibiotics because it's 'viral' but it's the breathing that's worrying me the most. We're back home but may have to go back. Just sitting with her and she's a happy girl in herself."

This incident comes just a month after Lauren updated fans about Larose being hospitalised for similar breathing issues. In June, Lauren posted a picture of Larose's pram in the waiting room and another of her in a hospital bed. The following day, she assured fans that Larose was feeling much better and wasn't kept in the hospital after the checks. Lauren explained that it was a virus, likely the worst one Larose had experienced, making it a very scary ordeal.

Lauren also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, detailing her exhaustion and anxiety from the ongoing health scares. She thanked her fans for their support, writing, "Thank you everyone for the support and messages! Larose is much better and left the hospital yesterday.

“It was a virus, probably the worst one she's had, so scary. She had a virus two weeks ago as well. What is going around right now is weird. But she actually hardly ever gets unwell, so God knows what is going around at the minute but it's not nice, bless her my angel girl!"

Lauren mentioned how she hadn't slept properly for 48 hours and was mentally and physically exhausted but grateful that Larose was okay. She planned to take a couple of days to rest and recover from the stressful experience.

Taking to social media after Larose was rushed to A&E again, Lauren shared: "Weds she was all bunged up like hayfever and then in the night got a temp and last night coughing so much and throwing up. 4am she started struggling with her breathing and really sucking in so I went to see GP at 8AM and she sent us straight here. She has had steroid and mask with pump so far to open up her breathing. Today being sick and temp and the breathing like she's running."

In May, Lauren had another scare when she rushed Larose to A&E, telling followers, "Didn't think I'd end up in A&E tonight with my baby", accompanied by a red heart emoji. She later explained that Larose had been holding in her bowel movements for days, leading to severe pain, and had to be helped by doctors to relieve her discomfort.

Lauren is also mother to another daughter, Lorena, who sadly passed away shortly after birth. Despite her personal challenges, Lauren has recently returned to filming The Only Way Is Essex, rejoining the show after a dramatic exit seven years ago. The original cast member is back for a brand new series, which debuted in March, and announced her return in December after being approached by the show's bosses.