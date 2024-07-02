Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gemma Collins has confessed that she is worried about potential bladder leaks on her wedding day, as she prepares to tie the knot.

The 43-year-old former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) star is engaged to Rami Hawash for the third time, following his proposal during their romantic trip to the Maldives in February. Despite her excitement, Gemma discussed her battle with incontinence and her wedding plans in an interview with New Magazine.

She said: "We need to normalise things like bladder leaks. I'm really struggling with it at the moment and I know others are too. If I get married, I'll get married in the woods. I want it to be earthy. I'll be putting on a liner in my knickers on my wedding day because there's going to be lots of laughing and tears and I certainly don't want to be leaking then."

Gemma shared that her 80-year-old mother Joan also suffers from incontinence and has become so "depressed" that she won't leave the house due to the fear of leaks.

"We can't go and have a family trip because everything is being run around my mum's bladder leaks - it's really stressful and upsetting," she said.

The TV personality aims to help her mother regain confidence and enjoy outings again. Gemma recently discussed her struggle with incontinence on ITV's This Morning. She revealed that she initially thought she was pregnant and that her "waters had broken" after experiencing incontinence while jumping on a trampoline. Gemma confessed she "broke down in tears" upon discovering the incontinence leak, and emphasized that pelvic floor exercises have been "crucial" in her recovery.

While urinary incontinence often affects women after childbirth, it can also be triggered by factors like weight gain and constipation. It is a symptom of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition Gemma has spoken about previously.