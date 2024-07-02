Eamonn Holmes living "solitary existence" after split from Ruth Langsford, sources claim
The GB News host, 64, has moved into a bachelor pad after his split from long-term partner Ruth Langsford. Their divorce comes after Langsford found messages between Holmes and another woman.
Since then, media outlets have reported that Holmes has been confiding in a number of different women - his co-presenter Isabel Webster has gone on record as saying she has his back, adding that “he’s the strongest person I know”. Holmes has also been leaning on family friend and facialist Lisa Harris - as well as an unnamed relationship counsellor in her 40s.
But despite this, inside sources suggest that Holmes, who is also suffering from deteriorating physical health, is actually living a rather solitary life in the aftermath of his marriage breakdown. What’s more, they say he is struggling to adjust to this new way of living.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said: “It was only a few months ago he was living in his lovely family home with Ruth. Yes, they were troubled, but she was caring for him and he had some kind of normality.
“Now, he is alone in a flat living a pretty solitary existence. His marriage ending after such a long time has been something he has found difficult to accept.”
Speaking at the TRIC Awards in London last month, Holmes admitted that he was “not okay”.
“This is not a good time at all,” he said. “It's too early to say but I hope we can still be friends.”
