Comedian and author Jenny Eclair endured a frightening experience on a recent trip to London - and other celebs had to rush to her aid.

Eclair, 64, is best known for her role on Grumpy Old Women, and also made frequent appearances on ITV’s This Morning. But on a family outing, she found herself in need of rescue after a bizarre incident.

The comedian was at Hampton Court yesterday (July 1) when a picnic table collapsed on her, in what she called an “eventful” incident. Posting on X, she said: “When a very heavy picnic table with metal strut - unfortunately not correctly assembled - collapses on you and the old man and amongst the first people to come to your aid are Anita Dobson and Sir Brian May! What I call an eventful day.

“Spent all day joking about what happened today - suddenly realised we are both a bit battered and shocked - really don’t want this happy to anyone else. That table could have had really serious consequences and I keep thinking what might have happened if we’d taken the grandson.”

Eclair’s followers were quick to offer their sympathies and wish her and her family well. @jaymiller73r said: “Hope you are both ok, shock itself can be traumatic. Take it easy, you’re a natural treasure we can't have you injured, hope the other half is equally doing ok.”