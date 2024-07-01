Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV star Sian Welby revealed that her newborn daughter, Ruby, was delivered via an emergency C-section after her initial plans for a water birth fell through.

The 37-year-old, known for co-hosting Capital Breakfast with Jordan North and Chris Stark and appearing on This Morning, announced Ruby's arrival on June 29 (Saturday).

Welby, who is in a relationship with Heart Breakfast producer Jake Beckett, shared her experience on ITV’s This Morning. She said: “I’m tired. I’m delirious, but it is the best thing I’ve ever done. I’m just absolutely over the moon. I’m in love. I’m loving every second, despite it being absolute carnage at times.”

Recalling the moment she first held Ruby, Welby said: “You can’t believe that you’re meeting them. Jake actually was filming me at the time when I held her and I said ‘I can’t believe I’m meeting you. It feels like a dream.’

“And it did. I think the first thing I said to her was like, ‘Ruby, it’s me!’ You feel like you’ve been chatting to them and getting to know them for so long, you’ve had nine months of getting to know this bump and then when you finally see the little face, and the character in person, it’s really real. She’s absolutely beautiful.”

Describing the birth, she said: “I originally was planning to have a water birth, because obviously you can try and plan what you’re going to have. But then it boils down to what’s the safest way and in the end, I did actually have an emergency C-section, but I felt so safe.

“I was in amazing hands and the midwives are just incredible. If any midwives are watching now, you are a different breed of human. I just want to thank you, because the work they do and the way they treat you like you’re their only patient, and yet they’ve probably dealt with 30 other people already and they’re exhausted but they’re always smiling at you and they make you feel so at ease. I can’t thank them enough.”

