This Morning star Sian Welby had to wee on side of A3 due to being stuck in traffic over Bank Holiday weekend
This Morning star Sian Welby revealed she had to relieve herself on the side of the A3 due to being stuck in traffic over the weekend. The TV and radio presenter, who is 37 weeks pregnant, found herself in a traffic jam that lasted over four hours. Discussing the Bank Holiday ordeal on This Morning on Monday (May 27), Sian revealed she had to rush into the roadside brambles to relieve herself after enduring three-and-a-half hours of little movement.
She admitted: "I had to do a wee in the middle of the road. I had to run into the bush and I didn't dare go in there as it was full of brambles and nettles."
Her companion captured the humorous moment on camera, showing Sian darting to find some privacy. Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, and Giles Brandreth burst into laughter at the scene, with Giles saying, "Is this you coming back from your wee? Now I've seen it all. Morning television isn't what it used to be, is it?"
"The mystique is definitely gone," Dermot added. "But who doesn't love a pee-pee rustique from time to time?" This led Sian to confess, "Do you know what? It was exhilarating."
Sian documented the journey on Instagram on Sunday afternoon and evening, with the traffic taking nearly five hours to clear. Adding to the frustration, the reported roadworks appeared nonexistent, with a row of traffic cones causing the chaos that brought the motorway to a halt.
Sian, weeks away from giving birth to her first child, announced her pregnancy in February on Capital Radio after keeping it a secret for months. Even her co-hosts Roman Kemp and Chris Stark were unaware, with Sian revealing she was drinking mocktails at the Christmas party in December to hide it from everyone. This will be her first baby with radio producer Jake Beckett, who proposed last summer.
