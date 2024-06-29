This Morning’s Sian Welby reveals the name of her new baby with fiancé Jake Beckett
This Morning star Sian Welby and her fiancé Jake Beckett have become parents for the first time. The couple were pictured taking their new baby for a stroll, with Jake dressed for the summer weather in a black T-shirt and shorts whilst Sian wore a black tracksuit.
Before she went on maternity leave, This Morning host Ben Shephard said: “First it’s time for the latest showbiz news, Siean is here, for your very last date with us before you go off to pop.” Sian answered by saying, “Yes, exactly, which I think I’ve pushed as far as I can without going into labour on this sofa!”
Sian Welby also went on to say who her replacement would be and revealed that “I know the showbiz news needs to be left in good hands and somebody that deals with showbiz stories every morning and actually works alongside me most mornings when I am doing the radio…
“This is the handover of all handovers! I really think this is the perfect guy for the job, I work with him every morning and he’s fantastic. It is Jordan North everybody.”
In her latest Instagram post, Sian Welby has shared a photograph of her baby in a taupe cardigan with the name Ruby on it.
Fans, including celebrity names were quick to share their congratulations. Former Big Brother star Kate Lawler said “Awwww what a beautiful first photo to see as I opened Instagram Sian. Congratulations, Ruby is such a gorgeous name too. You both look a picture of happiness xx,” whilst television and broadcaster Ashley James said “Congratulations so happy for you love her name xx.”
