Isla Fisher is the latest A-list star hoping to call North London’s Hampstead her home soon.

According to reports, following her split from British husband Sacha Baron Cohen, actress Isla Fisher is currently house hunting in north London’s Hampstead. A source told the Daily Mail that she “has a budget of £13 million, give or take,and is searching for a forever family home for her and their three children.”

Hampstead in north London has long attracted A-list celebrities over the years. Harry Styles may have only turned thirty this year, but he has already built up a substantial property portfolio. At the tender age of eighteen, Harry Styles snapped up his first home in Hampstead for a reported $4.8 million.

As if that Hampstead property wasn’t enough, in 2019, Harry bought a Grade 2 listed property that is believed to be across the street from his original property. A year later, according to Elle Decor, “he put down $5.5 million for an 18th-century villa next door to the second one.”

Harry Styles is often seen walking around the neighbourhood and hanging out at Hampstead ponds, he was snapped there last year with his then girlfriend Taylor Russell. Another celebrity couple who are soon to be neighbours of Harry Styles is This Morning presenter Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty.

According to reports, the celebrity couple paid £4.9 million for a rundown 1950’s home that they are planning to transform into a Beverly Hills style abode. Another big fan of Hampstead is pop sensation Lewis Capaldi who has also bought a home in the area.

It is believed that Lewis Capaldi has bought a home close to both Cat Deely and husband Patrick Kielty as well as near to Harry Styles. His new home is believed to be worth more than £3 million. A source told the Daily Mail that “He and Harry are both British superstars who surely will at some point go to war in the charts with their music, yet they live on one another’s doorsteps.

