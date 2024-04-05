Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced their decision to divorce after nearly 14 years of marriage, Page Six reported. This announcement came through statements posted on their Instagram stories after reports surfaced that they were living separately. Sources told the entertainment outlet that Baron Cohen even consulted celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser late last year.

Posting a picture of them in tennis outfits to each of their Instagram stories, both Baron and Fisher wrote: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy”.

The couple, known for their roles in "Borat" and "Wedding Crashers," have kept their relationship and three children out of the public eye for the most part. However, sources revealed that they have been living apart since 2023 and attended recent Oscars parties separately.

Fisher recently attended a theater outing in London with friends and posted about it on Instagram. The shock announcement comes as Baron Cohen has been involved in a public dispute with Rebel Wilson, who accused him of inappropriate behaviour during their work together on "The Brothers Grimsby." Baron Cohen has denied these allegations.

Rumors about trouble in Baron Cohen and Fisher's marriage started circulating before Christmas, and they have been seen attending events separately since then. Despite the current situation, Fisher has previously expressed gratitude for her relationship with Baron Cohen and their shared family life.