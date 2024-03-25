Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sacha Baron Cohen has broken his silence following Rebel Wilson's claims he is an a****** and was threatening legal action over the release of her new book.

According to TMZ a representative for the actor said: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

Rebel Wilson revealed who the British actor is she refers to as an a****** in her explosive new memoir Rebel Rising. The book, set to be released on April 2, chronicles the emotional and physical lessons she has learned, as well as her most embarrassing experiences according to the official synopsis.

The Australian actress recently claimed an actor who she had previously worked with was threatening her over the release of the memoir. Rebel Wilson took to Instagram and told her followers: “I wrote about an a**hole in my book,” adding “Now, said a****** is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening Rebel Wilson revealed the actor she is talking about. She wrote: 'I will not be silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The a****** I am talking about ONE CHAPTER of my book: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

The Pitch Perfect actress starred alongside Sacha Baron Cohen - who is best known for playing characters such as Ali G and Borat - in his 2016 movie Grimsby. The actor prompted the actress to have a ‘no a**** policy” on set.

In an extract from her book she wrote: “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, "Yeah, I have a no-a**holes policy that means, like, I don't work with a**holes." I was like, "Yeah, I mean, that sounds sensible and logical."

“But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry. Because I worked with a massive a**hole, and, yeah, now I definitely have a no-a**holes policy.”

