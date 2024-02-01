I am sure lots of family, friends and many fans will be wishing Harry Styles a very happy 30th birthday today and here at NationalWorld, we of course want to get in there early, Style is an apposite word for Mr Harry Styles himself because his style has evolved significantly from his days as part of One Direction to becoming a global solo superstar.

Let's be clear, even when he first started out, there was always a hint of the eclectic dresser Harry Styles was to become. He may have started out in Jack Wills tracksuits but then he progressed on to skinny jeans, the odd Burberry shirt here and there, alongside his collection of tattoos, leather jackets, hoodies and trainers.

However, of course 2017 marked the dawn of Harry's Gucci era and I was most certainly there for it, along with his legion of fans. In 2018, the designer brand announced that he would become the face of their tailoring campaign. Who can forget the custom Gucci ensemble he wore to the 2019 Met Gala in 2019, which he accessorised with a pearl earring for the most glamorous of glamorous occasions.

In December 2019, for the private listening party for his second album, hosted by Spotify, Harry donned baggy chinos, Vans trainers and a Lanvin cardigan. Some may have called it ‘Grandpa Chic’ but it was Harry’s take on ‘Grandpa Chic’ and that’s why it worked so well. His outfits for the GRAMMY awards 2021 were nothing short of sensational and included a custom leather suit and a yellow tartan jacket with purple feather boa.

Harry knows all about ensuring his outfits are as eye-catching as possible and the navy Gucci suit he wore to the Venice International Film Festival demonstrated that. Whatever Harry wears, it attracts attention for all the right reasons. Happy 30th birthday Harry, we can’t wait to see what you wear next!

1 . For the world premiere of the film 'One Direction This Is Us' in 2013, Harry Styles chose a heart print Burberry shirt. He also looked the part at the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 shirt in a leopard print top and jeans. In 2015, Harry Styles rocked a floral Gucci suit to the American Music Awards in 2015.

2 . For the BRIT Awards 2023, Harry looked oh so cool in a Gucci suit with a purple wool sweater and a string of pearls round his neck. For the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, Harry Styles did not disappoint in a a Gucci sheer top with high-waisted black trousers. At the GRAMMY Awards in 2021, Harry Styles looked super stylish in a dark brown curduroys, a checked blazer and a purple feather boa.

3 . Nobody could look as good as Harry Styles did in a neon jumpsuit with bell sleeves he wore to perform on NBC's Today' at the Rockerfeller Plaza in New York in 2022. For the Venice Film Festival in 2022, Harry Styles looked dapper in a Gucci suit and neck tie. I also adored the deep blue double-breasted Gucci suit and white Gucci boots with a red heart on the side that he also wore at the festival.