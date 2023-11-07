Has Harry Styles had a buzzcut? Fans sent into meltdown as picture of him and new hair do emerge (Getty)

Harry Styles is as well known for his luscious long floppy locks as he is for his singing talent. So it’s no wonder that fans have been sent into meltdown after hearing the news that the heart-throb has shaved off all of his hair and is sporting a new buzz cut hairstyle. Gossip website Deuxmoi recently shared a blurry image claiming it was of the singer, 29, when he previously attended a U2 concert in Las Vegas.

Fans took to social media to find out if the image was real with others claiming the reason he may have gone for the severe haircut may have something to do with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. The pair dated from 2012 - 2013 during the time that Taylor Swift wrote the original 1989 album. Swiftie’s have speculated many of the songs from the album were written about Styles.

Taylor Swift recently released the rerecorded ‘1989 (Taylor’s version)’ which features the track ‘Now That We Don't Talk’ from the vault. The song features the lyrics “you grew your hair long” which has led to Swiftie's believing this was a reference to him growing his hair after they split. Could this be the reason why he has shaved it all off?

Harry Styles fans don’t seem to be happy with him if he has actually had a buzzcut. One person wrote on X: “Harry styles did WHAT to his hair???” with another commenting “Harry styles stick your hair back on right now.”

However, since the post went viral an anonymous source has claimed the image was actually sent in by him and his friend who were “just bored”. The post on X read “Haha funny story, I’m the one who sent in the buzzcut text to Deuxmoi and my friend just blurred a pic from the Ariana concert from forever back but we didn’t think it would get this far we were just bored.”