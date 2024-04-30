This Morning star Cat Deeley has been wowing fans with her outfit choices

No sooner had Cat Deeley made her debut on This Morning, then fans were rushing to find out where her outfits were from. Unlike her predecessor Holly Willoughby, it would seem that Cat Deeley is opting for far more casual looks, and even wore a T-shirt and jeans one day.

However just because Cat Deeley opts for jeans one day doesn’t mean she is not keen on smarter looks on another occasion. She recently wore a vibrant red trouser suit from Zara that looked gorgeous. For a similar look from Zara, opt for the ZW Collection Minimalist Fitted Blazer, £69,99, and the ZW Collection Darted Masculine Trousers with Belt Loops, £49.99.

If red is your colour, M&S have a section dedicated to Women’s Red Workwear and I think these Crepe Pleat Front Straight Leg Trousers, £39.50, will be a useful addition to your wardrobe. Cat was recently spotted in a white and navy cricket-style jumper that was from John Lewis. This similar style from John Lewis may be somewhat pricey, but it sure is gorgeous, Ralph Lauren Cricket Knit Stripe Jumper, Cream/Navy, £269

Totally adore this Ralph Lauren Cricket Knit Stripe Jumper, Cream/Navy, £269 , from John Lewis

Cat looked absolutely stunning in the Ellie Cable Knit Jumper, £39, from Finery Her Stone jumper is still available in a size 18 or 20. Alternatively, the jumper is available in sizes 12-20 in navy and Grey Marle in sizes 8, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20.

As for Cat’s gorgeous waistcoat and trousers, you are going to have to be quick to snap up the exact same one. There is only a size 12 left of the Sosander Natural Asymmetric Waistcoat, £49 However the Sosander Natural Wide Leg Trousers, £55, that Cat also wore, are available in sizes 12, 14, 16 and 18.

Cat Deeley's fab waistcoat and trousers were from Sosander