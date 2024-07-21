Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A haunted house actor has been jailed after killing his best friend in a brutal attack before burying his disembowelled body in a shallow grave - and writing a song about it. Brandon Christopher Risner, of Rome, Georgia, USA, stabbed best friend Aaron William Davis in the head and body in a frenzied attack in November 2022.

The 23-year-old has been handed a life sentence after admitting a raft of charges - including malice murder, felony murder, assault, battery, concealing another's death, abandoning a corpse, theft, and disturbing a death scene - after he set upon his 21-year-old friend after a night out drinking.

Risner and Davis had been friends for years, sharing family dinners, celebrations, and social gatherings. However, police believe after a night out drinking, Davis dozed off at Risner's house and was killed in his sleep, the Mirror US reported.

During the court proceedings, Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo said Davis “was killed on the bed ... and then drug into the bathroom. His blood was found on the door of the bathroom shower as well as other places”.

"Aaron didn't have any defensive wounds. Aaron didn't see this coming, and this was not a case of mutual combat or something like that," they added.

He was stabbed multiple times in the head, chest, torso and extremities before Risner removed several body parts, including a section of the younger man's small intestines. He then placed the body in his victim's car, drove off and buried the remains in a shallow grave nearby.

It was only after he failed to return home and his family reported him missing that Davis’ body was discovered buried near his abandoned car. Risner later handed himself into police and was charged with murder in January 2023.

In the time between the murder and the burial, it was revealed Risner watched horror films and searched online for duct tape and cleaning supplies. The court was told he also wrote song lyrics after the murder, which detailed the horrific incident. "He screamed 'til he choked on his own tongue and blood. His scream became a gargle as he swallowed his tongue," they said.

In court, Sara Davis, the victim's mother, said the pair had been close friends and she had known Risner well: "I believe Brandon carefully planned Aaron's murder,” she said. “I've cooked and served Brandon thousands of dinners over the years. ... He was all the while planning to murder my son while I was cooking for him, taking him out to eat, taking him to the fair."

On fundraising site GoFundme, the family said: "Most of you have heard by now that our son Aaron was savagely taken from us. We will always love him and miss him. He was the glue in our family dynamic with special ties to each of his siblings and parents. He was loved by his friends.

"We are still trying to make sense of this tragedy and why this happened. He was always a kid at heart but also so smart and embraced the adulthood that he needed to. He graduated from college in April, finished his internship this Summer, was so happy in having a girlfriend (and her family) that he truly loved, had just aced an entrance exam for his Master's program the very last day that any of us had contact with him. We were so excited to see where his future was heading.".