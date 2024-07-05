Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Child killer nurse Lucy Letby has received another whole-life order for the attempted murder of a newborn girl.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old was convicted at Manchester Crown Court for attacking the infant during a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in February 2016.

Previously, Letby had been found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others, including two attempts on one child, between June 2015 and June 2016. She is already serving 14 whole-life orders for these crimes.

A retrial was held for the attempted murder of a baby girl, known as Child K, after the first jury could not reach a verdict. The second jury, however, convicted Letby after just three-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

Letby targeted the "very premature" baby shortly after she was moved to the intensive care unit. Consultant paediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram found Letby near the infant’s incubator and noticed she was not assisting the deteriorating baby. He testified that he saw "no evidence" Letby tried to help as the baby's blood oxygen levels dropped, hearing no alarms or calls for help.

Letby denied all accusations, claiming no recollection of the incident described by Dr Jayaram and denying she harmed Child K or any other infants.

Child K was transferred to a specialist hospital and passed away three days later. In April 2018, Letby searched Facebook for Child K's surname, which the Crown suggested showed her "fascination" with the babies and their families.

