Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio is reportedly developing a TV drama about serial child killer Lucy Letby.

Letby, 34, was found guilty in August 2023 of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others while she worked at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016. Following a ten month trial she was given a whole life sentence - one of only four women in the UK to receive this.

Reported by The Sun, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer are among two A-list actors tipped to possibly be taking on the lead role. The TV drama, is said to be in development with the Line of Duty creator and the help of trial whistle-blower, hospital consultant paediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram.

A TV source told The Sun: “Jed sees this as an important story that should not just be chronicled in a drama but also explored. It aims to try to explain how her crimes could have gone on for so long and how others - particularly Dr Jayaram - tried to act when suspicions were raised.”

It adds: “Bagging a high-profile name to play Letby would help give the show the attention it deserves too, but it’s not a role to take lightly.”

Who is Lucy Letby?

The 34-year-old was sentenced to a whole life order, one of only four women in the UK to receive such a sentence. Prosecuting, Nick Johnson KC who called for the sentence - which would mean she is never eligible for release from prison - saying that "this is a very clear case". Adding: "The offences which Lucy Letby has been convicted are are so serious, that the early release provisions should not apply."

Letby is due to face a retrial at Manchester crown court in June 2024, on one count of attempted murder in February 2016.