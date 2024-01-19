Notorious serial killer nurse Lucy Letby has bonded with fellow child murderer Sian Hedges behind bars - with the pair enjoying watching The Traitors reality TV show together

A source told The Sun: "They watch TV a lot together, including stuff like The Traitors, and crime shows. They are on a really nice block, with individual cells with en-suite and TVs with more than 100 Freeview channels, plus radio. And neither seem to work full-time yet so they have plenty of spare time."

In December, Hedges was jailed for life over the death of 18-month-old Alfie, who was left with 70 separate injuries and had cocaine in his system after he died following a string of brutal attacks. The 27-year-old was jailed alongside partner Jack Benham, 35, after Alfie died in November 2020, following a night of "aggressive, violent discipline" in Benham’s caravan, a court was told.

She was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 19 years. She denied murder but jailing the pair, judge Mr Justice Cavanagh said: "Your first thoughts were for yourselves. You maintained your lies through police interviews and at trial."

Lucy Letby has befriended fellow child killer Sian Hedges behind bars. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary/Kent Police

Letby, meanwhile, was convicted of killing seven babies - and trying to kill six more - in August last year after a trial at Manchester Crown Court. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole. It is understood the former neonatal nurse was moved to Bronzefield from Low Newton jail, County Durham, and receives extra protection due to fears she would be attacked by fellow inmates.

The nation was left shocked by her crimes, committed while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016. During her trial, notes were revealed in which she wrote, “I am evil I did this”, and, “I killed them on purpose because I am not good enough”.

Convicting her of seven murders and six attempted murders, jurors failed to reach a verdict on another six counts of attempted murder. However, Letby will face a retrial over the near death of a seventh child.