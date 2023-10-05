Baby Alfie Philips died with 70 visible injuries and traces of cocaine in his system

An 18-month-old baby boy died after “aggressive and violent discipline” at the hands of his mother and her ex-boyfriend, a murder trial has heard.

Sian Hedges, 26, and Jack Benham, 34, are accused of murdering toddler Alfie Philips in a caravan in Hernhill, Kent, during the second coronavirus lockdown in November 2020. They both deny the allegations.

Maidstone Crown Court heard on Wednesday (4 October) that Alfie had died with 70 separate injuries - which included a “myriad of bruises”, signs of smothering to his mouth and lips, and evidence of fractures to his ribs, arms, and leg. Traces of cocaine were also found in his blood and urine samples.

Prosecutor Jennifer Knight KC said: “It is clear that Alfie was deliberately injured on more than one occasion, culminating in an assault perpetrated during the night that led to his death.”

She also told the jury that during police interviews, both Hedges and her former partner Benham admitted to taking cocaine on the night that Alfie died. They also said they had been drinking whisky and coke while the toddler slept in the caravan.

Undated family handout photo issued by Kent Police of Alfie Philips. The 18-month-old died on November 28, 2020. His mother Sian Hedges, 27, and her partner at the time Jack Benham, 35, are on trial at Maidstone Crown Court for his murder. Credit: Kent Police/PA Wire

In opening remarks for the prosecution, Ms Knight said that on the evening of 27 November, 2020, Alfie had been observed “well and without injuries” by members of Benham’s family. However, he was then taken back to Benham’s caravan in Hernhill, and was not seen by anyone other than Benham and Hedges until the next morning.

The jury heard that shortly before 11.30am on 28 November, Benham was spotted carrying Alfie. The toddler was described as “blue and floppy”, with no signs of breathing.

Benham’s mother was said to have performed CPR until the paramedics arrived and took over, but “it was immediately apparent to them that Alfie had been dead for some time.”

Ms Knight continued: “They noticed rigor mortis, hypostasis, and post-mortem staining. Alfie’s arm was above his head. He [had] bruises all over his face and behind the ear.”

Alfie was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, where he was pronounced dead at 12:35pm.

The court later heard that Benham told police officers he woke up on the morning of Alfie’s death to find him by his knee. He said he believed Alfie had died because he had been lying on him.

He also said that Hedges would “never” hurt Alfie, and that he would “deserve the noose” if he had caused the toddler’s death. Neither he nor Hedges could explain Alfie’s injuries during interviews. Hedges was seen crying in court as details of Alfie’s injuries were read aloud.

Jurors were told that Alfie had been a “normal, healthy baby who grew and thrived during the early months of his life”, but that this changed when Hedges split from Alfie’s father and began a relationship with Benham.

Ms Knight told the court: “Had either defendant not been joining in with the assaults, that defendant, who was not part of it, would have stopped the attack and removed Alfie Philips from the caravan - and from the presence of the other who was carrying out these attacks.

“The fact that this did not happen can only be because both defendants agreed that the assaults should take place... they both agreed in meting out some sort of aggressive, violent ‘discipline’ to Alfie that night which resulted in his death.”