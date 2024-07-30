Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cast of Coronation Street are set to say their final goodbyes to Paul Foreman in emotional funeral scenes.

Coronation Street fans have watched Paul Foreman’s, played by actor Peter Ash, life take a devastating turn after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The terminally ill star is set to pass away in a matter of weeks following his recent deterioration. Over the past few months Paul's condition has worsened after his speech began to slur, he’s had to start using a wheelchair and was recently revealed he will no longer be able to use his stair lift.

In 2023 Peter spoke about his character’s upcoming storyline on GMB and was interviewed alongside Sam Hayden-Harler, who has helped the ITV soap create the storyline after he was diagnosed with MND when he was just 35.

According to The Sun the cast of Coronation Street were spotted filming the upcoming scenes at a Church in Manchester. Paul’s on-screen husband Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) was in attendance, with his foster daughter Summer Spellman, played by Harriett Bibby.

Speaking to Digital Spy Daniel said: “I think what Billy is realising, as I think most people should, in life, generally anyway, is that actually the small things are the biggest. You don’t need grand gestures or expensive gifts, it is in the detail, the little things that matter the most.

“So I think it is absolutely about them just trying to utilise any bit of joy, squeeze any last bit of joy out of any little moment that they can.”

In previous episodes Paul made his husband promise that if things get really bad, he would help him end his life, but will Billy be able to go through with it and keep his promise?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

