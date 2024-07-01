Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street have revealed Gail Platt’s exit storyline which could see the return of on screen ex-husband Martin Platt.

Sean Wilson, 59, played Martin Platt in the soap from 1985 to 2005 in the ITV soap before his character was axed. According to reports the actor is set to reprise his role for Helen Worth’s exit storyline.

Helen Worth who is best known for playing Gail Platt recently announced she will be leaving Coronation Street at the end of the year. She has played the character for over five decades.

The on-screen couple married in 1991 following the death of Gail’s first husband Brian Tilsley. Brian was father to Gail's' older children Nick Tilsley and Sarah-Louise Tilsley (Barlow) before having a third child David Platt with Martin, who became Sarah-Louise’s adoptive father.

A source told The Independent: "The plotline has many nuances, twists and turns but scriptwriters all want this to feel like a gorgeous end of Gail’s story, with her finally finding her happy ending.”

They added, "Bosses knew the moment needed to truly celebrate one of Corrie’s most iconic characters as well as honour Helen’s astonishing run on the soap. It just didn’t sit right to kill her off or have Gail suffer more tragedy after, let’s face it, a pretty traumatic life."

After leaving the soap Sean Wilson started his own cheese making company Saddleworth Cheese Company. The company has won several awards leading to Sean writing the The Great Northern Cookbook and featuring in the Channel 5 TV series of the same name.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.