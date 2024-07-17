Loose Women: Coronation Street legend Thelma Barlow discusses coming out of retirement after 26 years
Thelma Barlow spoke to the Loose Women on Wednesday about her new role and coming out of retirement at the age of 95. The Coronation Street legend spoke about the new short film Sleepless In Seattle directed by former Dinnerladies co-star Judy Flynn who sat in the audience.
Wednesday’s host of the daytime programme Coleen Nolan asked the question on everyone’s lips asking Thelma if she would you ever consider going back to Corrie? Thelma explained that sadly she wouldn't be reprising her role anytime soon.
The actress is best known for playing Mavis Wilton in the ITV soap from 1971 to 1997. The character worked in the corner shop, The Kabin, alongside best friend and soap icon Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox). Mavis was famously married to Derek Wilton who was played by the late Peter Francis Baldwin.
Thelma is returning and will make her TV comeback but sadly for Corrie fans she won't be heading back to Weatherfield. The actress has signed up to play Barbra in the short film Sleepless In Seattle directed by actress Judy Flynn. The two ladies previously worked together when they both starred in the BBC One sitcom Dinnerladies.
Speaking to The Sun Judy explained how the role came about she said: “We met again at her 90th birthday party and I asked if I could write something specifically for her and she agreed. Filming with Thelma was a total joy. She had so much energy and was full of ideas."
Since leaving Coronation Street in 1997 Thelma has starred in many films and TV shows such as Fat Friends, Doctors, Midsomer Murders and Doc Martin. Her last appearance on screen was in 2016 when she played Mrs Oscar Garmuder in the Meryl Streep film Florence Foster Jenkins.
