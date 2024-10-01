Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Amos, an actor best known for his role as James Evans Sr. on the iconic sitcom Good Times, has died at the age of 84.

His son, Kelly Christopher Amos, announced on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, that his father had died from natural causes on August 21, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Kelly said, "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned. He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Amos, an Emmy-nominated actor and former football player, was known for his strong, stoic portrayal of James Evans Sr. on Good Times, a show that depicted the struggles of a working-class Black family. His role as a firm yet loving father made him a television icon, but Amos was fired from the show after objecting to the stereotypical storylines and clashing with producers.

John Amos, an actor best known for his role as James Evans Sr. on the iconic sitcom Good Times, has died at the age of 84. | Getty Images

Before his acting career took off, Amos played football at Colorado State University and had try-outs with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. However, it was his turn as weatherman Gordy Howard on The Mary Tyler Moore Show that marked the beginning of his successful career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amos earned an Emmy nomination for his powerful portrayal of the older Kunta Kinte in the 1977 ABC miniseries Roots, a role that further solidified his place in television history. He also had a recurring role as Admiral Percy Fitzwallace, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the popular NBC drama The West Wing.

In addition to his TV work, Amos appeared in popular films, including Melvin Van Peebles' 1971 blaxploitation classic Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song. He also took on a memorable role in Coming to America (1988), playing the fast-food restaurant manager who hires Eddie Murphy’s character, an African prince, setting the stage for the prince’s love story with his daughter in the film.