Frank Fritz, the beloved co-star of popular reality show American Pickers, has died at the age of 60.

His death comes two years after suffering a serious stroke in 2022, and he had been battling health issues ever since. His passing was confirmed by his long-time friend and co-host, Mike Wolfe, on Tuesday, October 1.

Mike took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, writing: “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny.

“The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself. Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures.

“Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic. We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you’re in a better place.”

Actors Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz | Getty Images

Fellow American Pickers star Danielle Colby also paid tribute to Frank, saying: "Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections, but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time... Rest in Peace, Road Dog."

Robbie Wolfe, who replaced Frank on the show after his departure in 2020, also paid his tribute: "It’s with a heavy heart I’m sad to say my friend Frank Fritz has passed away last night. You all knew him from TV, but I knew him from travelling, fishing, and family. He was the godfather to my twin girls. His smile was contagious, and his laughter will be missed."

American Pickers, which debuted on the History Channel in 2010, followed Mike and Frank as they travelled across the United States in search of rare Americana artefacts and national treasures. Frank was a key part of the show from its inception until his departure in 2020 due to health problems. His last appearance on the show was in March 2020, after which he took a break to recover from a severe back surgery.

Despite his health struggles, including pneumonia and the stroke that left him partially paralysed, Frank had made some progress in his recovery. Earlier this year, he was reportedly “improving daily” and “the same old Frank,” though he required a wheelchair for longer distances.