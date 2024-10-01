Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “amazing” father died after a prolonged ear infection - his friends and family are now raising money for Meningitis Now in his memory.

An “amazing” father and beloved member of the Bridgwater community, Josh Vickery, suffered from an ear infection which started in May 2021 that “just didn’t go away”. Josh’s wife Jess said despite multiple rounds of antibiotics, the 40-year-old’s condition worsened rapidly.

She told the BBC: “Alongside the earache, he had a really severe headache and just sort of slept. That very quickly was the start of the meningitis.”

Josh was rushed to the hospital, but within two days, his brain had shut down, and doctors could do nothing more, she added. And now, his friends and family are coming together to raise funds in his memory, embarking on a challenging 317-mile charity ride from Paris to Somerset.

Josh Vickery, 40, suffered from an ear infection which started in May 2021 that “just didn’t go away”. | GoFundMe

The challenge is in support of Meningitis Now as they aim to raise funds to spread awareness of the disease that claimed Josh’s life. Commenting on the group’s efforts, Jess said she is “so incredibly proud” of them.” She added: “This challenge feels like a big hug to the family.

Mike Coles, a close friend of Josh, shared how much the fundraiser means to those who knew him. “He would absolutely love what we are doing now and would have been a major part of it if he was still with us. He was the life and soul of the party, and he was an amazing son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to so many people.”

The cyclists hope to complete the ride in five days, with a family fundraising event set to take place at Bridgwater Cricket Club upon their return. The efforts to keep Josh’s memory alive will continue in April 2024 when Jess's cousin, Helen Sharp, takes part in her first 10k run in Victoria, Canada, to raise further funds for Josh’s "forever fund" and meningitis awareness.

For those looking to contribute, donations can be made on the group’s GoFundMe page, which has so far raised over £9,000, exceeding its £1,000 target.