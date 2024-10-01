Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tragic fundraising appeal has been launched after a 49-year-old dad and grandad took his own life.

Jason Elton, known as Jay, died on Friday (September 20), leaving his wife, children and grandchildren devastated.

"The sadness and deep void we are feeling is unimaginable”, said his daughter Kierah Taylor-Elton.

She has now launched a special GoFundMe appeal to raise money for Jay’s funeral, vowing to donate any excess to mental health charities.

Within the first 24 hours, the appeal has raised more than £2,000 of its £10,000 goal.

Kierah said: “Our dad suffered with alcoholism and despite his many attempts to help and support he thought he wasn’t good enough for this world...If he knew how loved and how much love he had around him maybe his thoughts would have changed.

“He worked so, so, so hard to be the best dad, partner and overall member of the family. He put everyone before himself and would do what he can to make sure everyone was happy. He would always put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

She added: “I've never heard anyone say anything bad about him and he is known by so so many people. He is and always will be loved by so many.

“This has come to such a shock to all of us and unfortunately he didn’t have any life insurance or savings behind him for us to cover his funeral, therefore we are asking for any support in giving this great man the send off he deserves and to show him in his afterlife that he was loved beyond words.

“If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever.”

Keirah said any donations left over will be donated to a mental health charity in the hope of supporting anyone else facing what Jay went through.

If you need someone to talk to, you can contact the Samaritans at any time of the day or night. You can call for free on 116 123 or email [email protected].

"If you need someone to talk to, we listen. We won't judge or tell you what to do,” said a spokesperson.