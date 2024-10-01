Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jonty Parkinson, 18, was the son of Ali Cockayne, the sister of Gary Lineker’s first wife Michelle.

Gary Lineker and his family are coming to terms with a family tragedy as it has been revealed that his nephew, Jonty Parkinson, died in tragic circiumstances. According to the Daily Mail,”A inquest opened last week at Oxford Coroner's Court heard Mr Parkinson, of Coln St. Aldwyns, Cirencester, died on Friday September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The short hearing on September 25, before senior coroner Darren Salter, heard the incident happened while the 18-year-old was working as a tree surgeon.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A GoFundMe has since been set up in the teenager's memory, raising more than £30,000.”

The GoFundMe appeal was set up by Alison Murray which said: “To friends of Bob and Ali Parkinson, I have started this fundraiser to help them create a beautiful memorial or event to celebrate the life of their much loved son Jonty, who tragically lost his life on the 6th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I realise money can't fill the great chasm of loss they are feeling but I hope it can be used to ease the burden of funeral expenses or go towards a fitting memorial for Jonty or in anyway the family see fit.”

Gary Lineker’s former sister-in-law Ali Cockayne is married to Bob Parksinson and the couple met at their local pub. Ali Cockayne and Bob Parkinson married at a church wedding near Cirencester in August 2005 and Gary Lineker attended the wedding. Gary Lineker has four sons, George, Harry, Tobias and Angus from his marriage to Michelle Cockayne.