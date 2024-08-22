Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jermaine Jenas has been taken off air from both primetime shows, Match of the Day and The One Show.

A BBC spokesman said: “We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Jermaine Jenas last presented The One Show on 22 July and was part of the Match of the Day panel on 4 May, he was seen as the natural successor to Gary Lineker as host of Match of the Day. Jermaine Jenas’s agency M&C Saatchi are also no longer representing him.

When the news broke of Jermaine Jenas’s sacking, he was presenting a show with fellow former footballer Jermaine Pennant on talkSport radio. When Matt Baker left BBC’s The One Show in 2020, Jermaine Jenas joined the show as a stand in-co-host, but in 2021, he became a permanent member of the hosting team.

Jermaine Jenas is married to Ellie, here they are at Wimbledon 2023 | Getty Images

Is Jermaine Jenas married?

Jermaine Jenas is married to Ellie Penfold, the couple got engaged in 2009 and married two years later in 2011. Jermaine and Ellie have three children together, Geneva, Olivia and Jacob. Jermaine also has a teenage daughter, Sancha.

Ellie has 12.2K followers on her Instagram and describes herself in her profile as a “mummy” and a “wife.” She last posted on the 7 August where she wished her mum a happy birthday. On 4 July, she shared a photograph of herself and Jermaine at Wimbledon and said: “Amazing day at Wimbledon yesterday.”

Sancha lives in the States with her mum who emigrated there when she was seven years old. Jermaine has previously said: 'My eldest is 15 and she's from the first relationship I had and lives in America now with her mum.

'She was here until she was seven and then her mum decided that she wanted to go and live in the States because she met a guy from America, and they got married and had a family.

"We came to the decision to co-parent in the best way we possibly could, but she comes over every summer and I have her for a good 8-9 weeks and she comes over at Christmas as well.

Jermaine Jenas reportedly lives in Herfordshire with his wife and children.