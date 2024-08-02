BBC reality show Survivor to be axed because it's 'boring' according to insider

BBC reality is to be axed, according to insider who said it was 'boring' | BBC/Remarkable

Despite ‘throwing everything at it’ BBC reality TV show, Survivor, will not be returning to screens as it is ‘boring’, according to insider.

BBC reality show Survivor could be facing the axe after one series, according to reports, despite costing the broadcaster £30 million. The show, which sees 'castaway' contestants marooned on an isolated island, failed to hit the ratings highs of rivals such as ITV's I'm a Celebrity... and BBC favourites Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors.

As a result, MailOnline reports, the Beeb is poised to drop the programme, hosted by Joel Dommett, with staff members working on the show reportedly told to focus elsewhere. "It was clear at the time it went out the show was not a hit," an insider told the publication.

"They threw everything at it, but although a lot had been changed, and many years had gone by since it was last on, it still did not work. It got just the same response as it did back in 2001 and 2002 on ITV — which is that audiences thought it was boring. It's not going into production this year."

However, according to The Sun, the show's future has not yet been settled, with BBC bosses yet to make the final decision, with a second series "still under consideration", according to a source.