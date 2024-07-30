Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up leaked as Doctor Who and EastEnders stars set to hit the ballroom
Amid an onslaught of allegations towards professional dancers, a leak has allegedly found all 15 of the celebrities taking to the ballroom this year, ranging from TV stars to comedians and Olympic legends. The leak was posted on Reddit and has been seen by multiple news publications.
This post included a screenshot from social media which was sent to “close friends” - implying it wasn’t meant to be seen by the public. Celebrities on the list included Game of Thrones and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Loose Women presenter Janet Street-Porter and Blue singer Duncan James.
Elsewhere, the likes of comedians Sarah Millican and Chris McCauseland were listed, alongside Outnumbered actor Tyger Drew-Honey.
The caption of the post read: “Got this off of a friend, this seems so exciting! Can’t wait for this, especially Hannah Waddingham.” But the BBC has fiercely denied these rumours - a spokesperson said: “The celebrity contestants for this series will be announced in due course.”
The leak comes as an internal investigation into the show takes place, following allegations of threatening and abusive behaviour lodged against dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima. Both professionals have been axed from this season’s show, with celebrities such as Laura Whitmore, Richie Anderson and Debbie McGee all giving evidence to the BBC after Amanda Abbington launched the initial complaint.
All of this has somewhat tainted the reputation of the show and forced the BBC to make changes - including the introduction of chaperones for each dance couple. It has also marred the delightful return of professional dancer Amy Dowden, who had to undergo treatment for breast cancer last year.
Here is the full list of rumoured celebrities for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing:
Hannah Waddingham
Shobna Gulati
Janet Street-Porter
Duncan James
Kia Pegg
Chris McCausland
Dame Laura Kenny
Tyger Drew-Honey
Sarah Millican
Pearl Mackie
Sunil Patel
Jordan North
Jermaine Jenas
Shona McGarty
Ralf Little
