Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actress Amanda Abbington has revealed that Strictly Come Dancing fans sent her and her family “brutal” and “relentless” death and rape threats after she made allegations of abusive teaching methods by the dancing partner Giovanni Pernice.

Abbington appeared on Channel 4 news in a sit-down interview with host Krishnan Guru-Murthy in which she described the allegations and the reaction she has had to those. Abbington and Guru-Murthy appeared on the same series of the BBC competition show in 2023.

The Mr Selfridge star previously spoke about the “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean” behaviour from Pernice in training sessions. She also revealed that both Strictly fans and fans of Pernice himself had been sending “rape threats towards not only myself, but my daughter and the threats of death to my son”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pernice, who has since left the BBC show, has denied all claims of abusive behaviour. Abbington told Guru-Murthy in the Channel 4 interview: “I know it happened because it happened to me. I am not a sensational person… I’m not hysterical. I don’t make things out to be bigger than they are.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice were partnered together for the 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing. | Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

“I know what happened to me in that room wasn’t acceptable. I complained about it and sort of have not been taken seriously.

“We have to cultivate a society and an environment where women can come forward and say, ‘yeah’… or men because it happens to men as well, ‘I’m finding this uncomfortable. Can you do something about it?’ And then something be done about it? That’s all.

“And I think, we need to be brave and I want to stand up for any woman, any woman who feels that they don’t have a voice or be there for her championing her and say, ‘Yeah, I’ve got you.'”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbington, who dropped out of the show in the fifth week of the competition, added that there had been little after-care provided by the show after she left, stating that she had “several messages” from producers when she first left but “didn’t really hear from anybody again”. She also said that producers had asked her not to return for the final despite media reports that she had personally declined the invite.

Abbington also claimed that there are 50 hours of video footage that Pernice “doesn’t want anyone to see” that is being “blocked” from being viewed by her lawyer. The footage was captured of the training sessions after video cameras were installed following Abbington first raising concerns with producers.

The Sherlock actress also claimed that when she was paired with Pernice, his former dance partners told her “I’m so sorry”. Abbington has said that she knows of at least “three other women” who allegedly went through abusive behaviour while on the show, adding that there is “potentially” more coming forward.

It comes after another professional dancer, Graziano Di Prima, left the show amid allegations over his treatment of another competitor on Abbington’s series, Zara McDermott. After allegations were made by McDermott about his behaviour towards her, Di Prima released a statement in which he admitted kicking the ex-Love Island contestant in a training session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad