As the Strictly Come Dancing misconduct allegations scandal rumbles on - the first female professional accused is said to have flown into “real fury” during rehearsals.

A female Strictly Come Dancing professional is the latest to become embroiled in allegations of bullying and abusive behaviour as the BBC show's misconduct scandal continues.

The Mirror has reported the unnamed dancer "screamed" in the face of her male celebrity partner if he failed to learn the correct dance steps. The paper reported the star contestant's complaint will be sent to legal firm Carter Ruck by Monday.

A source said: “The man in question felt very much victimised by the behaviour of his Strictly partner. He alleges that on several occasions she flew into a real fury when he couldn’t get the steps right, and on one occasion screamed full in his face. They rowed every single day.

"He was left upset, struggling to sleep, and feeling isolated in the process. But even worse, he felt totally unsupported by Strictly. When he suffered the setback, it was clear he was struggling, but he felt there was no duty of care. After leaving the show, he was not contacted again, even by phone."

The complaint is believed to claim the male celebrity was "seriously impacted" by the alleged verbal abuse. The female professional is not believed to have been accused of physical abuse.

It comes after pro dancer Giovanni Pernice quit the show after a probe was launched into alleged misconduct. Lawyers Carter Ruck are also acting for a number of former celebrity contestants including Amanda Abbington and Laura Whitmore.

Abbington, meanwhile, has told The Sun on Sunday how she made the decision to report her experiences with Pernice. The 50-year-old actor, who left the show early in 2023, said she thought “long and hard” before making a complaint to the broadcaster as she was aware she would face a “backlash” from fans.

Since being axed, Pernice has rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour” and said he is taking part in the BBC probe into the claims.

However, the Sherlock star told the paper: “I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean. I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people. I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get.

“But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show. I know what happened in that room, it’s on video and I have no problem with anyone seeing that. It’s a duty of care that is needed.”

She said rehearsal rooms needed to become "a safe space" for contestants and that the BBC had a duty of care and kindness.

“I was being as amenable as possible and it wasn’t being reciprocated, that’s all," she went on. “And I wanted to complain about it because I didn’t think it was fair — this is a publicly owned company. It’s insane what has happened to me, with the death threats and backlash.”

Abbington previously told the Sunday Times that the show was “tough and horrible”. In a statement posted on his Instagram in May, Pernice said he rejected the accusations and wanted to clear his name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive,” the 33-year-old said. “No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

Last weekend another pro on the show, Graziano Di Prima, confirmed he was leaving after claims about his treatment of reality star Zara McDermott when they competed together last year.

Di Prima said in a statement that he deeply regrets “the events that led to my departure from Strictly” and his spokesperson, Mark Borkowski, said he had been left “in a very vulnerable state” after “the deluge of commentary, too often without context or nuance”.

Love Island star McDermott also said she had “wrestled with the fear of opening up”, fearing “public backlash” and “victim shaming”.

As the scandal escalated, the BBC said it would introduce measures to support contestants and professionals, including placing a chaperone in rehearsals, who will be present “at all times” during training.