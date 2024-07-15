Strictly Come Dancing first aired on BBC One in 2004 and was hosted by Sir Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly. Photo by BBC. | BBC

Get ready to go back in time because the BBC has announced they’re bringing back some classic Saturday night telly.

The broadcaster is preparing a season of Saturday Night entertainment programming, showcasing a back catalogue of nostalgic classics which will span the last 50 years.

The classic entertainment season will air on BBC Four and iPlayer across three Saturday nights during the BBC’s Olympic coverage this Summer.

The collection will celebrate the BBC’s TV heritage with episodes of The Generation Game and Blankety Blank, as well as Noel’s House Party, Bob’s Full House and the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The three-night season will also celebrate well-known late BBC entertainment faces including Sir Bruce Forsyth, Sir Michael Parkinson and many more.

Lindsay Currie, Head of Channel Management, says: “We are thrilled to bring our viewers on a nostalgic journey through five decades of beloved BBC entertainment. Whilst BBC One is dedicated to the Olympics, BBC Four will offer a treasure trove of classic shows fronted by much-loved presenters.”

Full broadcast and listing details have not yet been revealed, but we do know that the season will begin on BBC Four and iPlayer on Saturday July 27.

Some highlights of the Season of Classic Entertainment will be:

Bruce Forsyth’s Generation Game (1970s and 1990s)

Sir Terry Wogans’s Blankety Blank (1970s)

Les Dawson’s Blankety Blank (1980s)

Lily Savage’s Blankety Blank (1990s)

Bob’s Full House(1980s)

Noel’s House Party (1990s)

Larry Grayson's Generation Game (1970s)

Strictly Come Dancing (The first episode of Strictly first broadcast on 15th May 2004)

Mark Lawson Talks to… Terry Wogan (2012)

One on One: Terry Wogan (2002)

What We Were Watching: Summer TV Classics (Grace Dent goes on a televisual trip back in time, 2020)

Parkinson: The Les Dawson Interviews (1996)

Les Dawson: Talking Comedy (2015)

The Many Faces of Les Dawson (2011)

The Fight for Saturday Night (Michael Grade tells a tale of skullduggery and dirty dealings in the battle to win the Saturday night ratings crown, 2014)

Parkinson meets Bruce Forsyth, Boris Becker & The Corrs (His final BBC show, 2004)

When Miranda met Bruce (Miranda Hart interviews Sir Bruce Forsyth about his 70-year career, 2013)

Currie added: “This collection is testament to the enduring appeal of these iconic programmes, and we know audiences will love revisiting these classics and celebrating the rich heritage of the BBC’s Saturday night entertainment offering”.