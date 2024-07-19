Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Giovanni Pernice and his girlfriend, model Molly Brown, have reportedly split for the second time as the scandal around him continues. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Giovanni Pernice and his girlfriend Molly Brown have split up for a second time as the scandal which is surrounding the former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star continues.

Former ‘Strictly’ professional dancer Pernice first began dating model Brown in February, but their relationship is now said to be over for good.

It’s the second time they’ve split in their five month relationship; first separating just three weeks in to their romance. Fans then speculated that they were engaged back in May when Brown, a 24-year-old fashion model, was seen with a ring on her wedding finger.

Unnamed sources who know the couple well have told The Mirror they have decided to break up again. One said: "Giovanni and Molly grew very close, very quickly, after they split up the first time and got back together.

“Their relationship has been pretty full on. But they have rowed again recently and it all came to a head earlier this week, when they called it quits. Molly has been very supportive of Giovanni, but he has been under a lot of stress lately and that has taken its toll.”

But, they added that all hope may not be lost for the estranged couple. “It is not impossible they will try to give things another go once the dust has settled a little, after all, they have done that before. But at the moment things are quite heated and it looks very unlikely."

It was announced in June that Pernice would not return to BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ later this year, following allegations about his behaviour towards his celebrity dance partners. A week later, the 33-year-old Italian dancer vowed to clear his name against 'totally untrue stories' about him, and he has denied the allegations against him.

The BBC carrying out an investigation in to the claims, reportedly with the help of two ex-Metropolitan Police detectives.