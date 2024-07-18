Professional dancers Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova, who met on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ have reportedly broken up after two years together. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Warner Bros.

'Strictly Come Dancing' couple Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have reportedly split up.

The professional dancers are said to have called it quits on their romance recently - and have been left heartbroken by the relationship breakdown.

A friend told The Sun that the pair just “grew apart” after two “blissful” years together. The unnamed friend added: “It’s heartbreaking”.

They added: “Kai and Nadiya seemed like the most perfect couple and have been so, so blissfully in love. But the pressures of touring, being in each other’s space 24/7, and the stress of performing a sell-out show eventually took its toll.”

The pair, who met on the set of the now somewhat controversial reality dance contest ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, had been on tour together with their show ‘Nadiya and Kai Behind the Magic’ last month.

The friend revealed to the publication: “After a tough few weeks, they sat down together and decided to call it quits. They remain incredibly close and are determined their split will not have any impact on the next series of Strictly - they remain consummate professionals, and nothing will change that.”

34-year-old Bychkova and 28-year-old Widdrington were first rumoured to be dating in January 2022, but did not confirm their relationship until a few months later.

Bychkova was said to have split from her fiance, Slovenian professional footballer Matija Škarabot, the year before her romance with her fellow dancer began.

In April 2022, during an appearance on BBC’s ‘The One Show’ alongside other members of the Strictly Come Dancing Professionals Tour host Zoe Ball asked Widdrington “Is it official, you and Nadiya?”.

Widdrington did not answer the question, but instead smiled and laughed. Bychkova could also be seen in the background, also smiling and laughing. Ball quickly moved on and said “No, sorry, let’s talk about the tour.” They confirmed their relationship a short while later.

Nadiya Bychkova is a Ukrainian-Slovenian ballroom and Latin American dancer. She is a multiple-time Slovenian Ballroom and Latin Champion and two-time World and European Champion in ‘10’ Dance.

Bychkova has been a professional dancer on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ since 2017. She’s a mum-of-one and shares seven-year-old daughter Mila with ex-fiance Škarabot.

Widdrington is an English dancer and choreographer. In 2010, he was the Junior World Latin American champion. In 2012, he reached the final of the sixth series of Britain’s Got Talent. He joined ‘Strictly’ as a professional dancer in 2021.

The now former couple share an English Bulldog, Snoopy. Neither Bychkova or Widdrington have commented publicly on the supposed split. They both still follow each other on Instagram, but have not posted about each other since June.