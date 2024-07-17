Reality TV stars Christina and Joshua Hall are set to divorce after two years of marriage. Photo by Instagram/unbrokenjosh. | Instagram/unbrokenjosh

Reality star Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall have reportedly filed for divorce - leaving a new TV show which they were supposed to star in together in jeopardy.

Real estate investor and TV personality Christina is said to have separated from her third husband on Monday July 8, the day before her 41st birthday.

According to American celebrity publication TMZ, Flip or Flop star Christina and her now estranged husband, formally submitted separation paperwork in Orange County, California just over a week later, on Tuesday July 15.

E! News reports the reason behind the split is listed as "irreconcilable differences". Joshua, who is also a TV personality, had been married to Christina for two years.

The pair got married in Maui, Hawaii, in April 2022. Christina has already been married twice before, and the divorce is her second in three years. She was married to fellow real estate investor, and Flip or Flop co-presenter, Tarek El Moussa, aged 42, between 2009 and 2018. She then said ‘I do’ to 45-year-old TV presenter Ant Anstead in 2018, but they divorced in 2021. Anstead is now dating Hollywood actress Renée Zellweger.

This separation comes two months after Christina and Joshua signed up to star on the 2025 renovation show The Flip Off alongside her ex El Moussa and his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

The show, which was announced on May 15 by broadcaster HGTV. It was described as “a battle to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain”.

The show was due to air in 2025, according to a teaser posted on Instagram, but many fans have now commented on the post to ask what will happen to the show now that Christina and Joshua have split. Neither the former couple nor HGTV have made an announcement about the fate of the programme at the time of writing (Wednesday July 17).

Christina and El Moussa starred together on their property show Flip or Flop for 10 seasons, but the show came to an end following their divorce. Christina has three children; daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, who she shares with El Moussa, and four-year-old son Hudson, who she shares with Anstead.

Anstead is also due to star in his own reality show, which is expected to feature Zellweger. The pair have been dating for three years. El Moussa, meanwhile, has been married to Heather Rae since 2021.