An ‘explosive’ reality dating show which caused a stir among viewers is set to return for a second series.

Channel 4 introduced viewers to ‘Love Triangle’ in April - and the show quickly raised eyebrows. The premise saw six pickers choose one person to date, based on just two options - each of whom they got to know over text without having any idea what they look like.

After they meet and go on their first date, the couple move in together for a week to see if a true connection can blossom. Then, came the twist. The second person the picker hadn’t chosen came to back to take them on a date - and they then moved in with them while the original choice moved out. Then, in one final shock move, the original choice moved back in and all three lived together for another few days.

Needless to say, relationships were put to the test and plenty of drama ensued. Many viewers also questioned if the producers were hoping to create a throuple. One of the series 1 participants, Matt Hall, also said he thought bosses were “100%” hoping to create a three way relationship.

When the series concluded on E4 in May, viewers were asked to get in touch with Channel 4 if they wished to appear in a future series, and now it seems that a second series is actually going to happen.

A source told The Sun: "Love Triangle was a big success for E4 and just the kind of show that fits their brand. "It's from the makers of Married At First Sight and is like a cross between that and Love Island, so bosses really want to bring it back.

"They have already started casting for a second series and are looking for the sexiest singles ever. They believe the show has the potential to be bigger than ever the second time around and really grow into a supersized smash."

Channel 4 has not yet officially announced the new series. Ahead of the series launch back in April, they promised that the show would be ‘explosive’ and turn everything we know about dating on the modern world on its head.

What’s not clear, however, is if there will be new elements that the new second batch of singles will not know about - just as the original participants had no idea that they would be involved in a love triangle. Or, if this time around, singles just will know exactly what they are signing up to.

If you’re interested in applying to be on the next series of ‘Love Triangle’, you can apply online via the Channel 4 website.

The show has been created by the team behind the hugely popular dating show ‘Married at First Sight: Australia’. So, there’s also an Australian version as well as a UK version. It’s not known if the Australian version will also return.