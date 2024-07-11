Emma Willis and husband Matt Willis will host Love is Blind UK, which is coming in Netflix in August. (Photo: Tom Dymond/Netflix/PA Wire) | Tom Dymond/Netflix/PA Wire

Netflix has announced the exact release date of season 1 of 'Love Is Blind UK', which will be presented by Matt and Emma Willis.

Back in March, the streamer revealed that the series would be airing on the platform in the month of August - but since then fans have been waiting for news of the precise air date.

The date was finally released in a teaser trailer uploaded to the Netflix Youtube account earlier today (Thursday July 11). The clip shows Emma and Matt sharing a packet of crisps on a train, when a woman is heard shouting from the toilet.

“I'm sick,” the mysterious woman exclaims. “Sick of these dating apps I've swiped about 100 people since Doncaster!”

The whole train carriage overhears, as does the conductor who teases her: “You must have strong fingers.”

From inside the cubicle, the still unseen woman responds: “You have a nice voice. Would you like to . . .” The conductor finishes her sentence before she can with the statement: “Grow old together!? Get a two up, two down and a dog called Mark?”

Emma then asks her husband “can you really fall for someone without ever setting eyes on them?”. He responds “let’s find out”. The exact release date is then revealed.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

The premise of the show follows a group of single men and women who go on dates with each other in pods where they can speak to each other but not see each other. If they form a strong enough romantic connection, they will become engaged - and only then will they meet and see what each other looks like for the first time.

In the weeks which follow they take their relationship in to the real world where they fast-track romantic milestones such as moving in together and meeting each other’s friends and family, before deciding if they really are going to marry and commit to each other for life at the altar on their wedding day.

The show, which began in the United States, has definitely won a plce in the hearts of viewers worldwide. The UK version is just the latest of many versions; there's also editions in Brazil, Japan, and most recently, Sweden. The UK edition of the hit dating series was announced last summer, and fans have been patiently awaiting its release ever since then. But, now the wait is finally almost over.

The first four episodes will be released on Wednesday August 7, followed by three more on Wednesday August 14 and then the finale one week later on Wednesday August 21.

The show is so popular, in fact, that UK singles have been invited to apply for season 2 before season 1 has even aired.

Netflix are still keeping tight-lipped about the participants of 'Love Is Blind UK', however, so we don't yet know any details about the single men and women who are taking part, but we'll let you know as soon as we do.