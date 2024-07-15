Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are set to have their own fly-on-the-wall reality show. Photo by Getty Images. | John Phillips/Getty Images

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are preparing to give fans a closer look at their relationship and family life in a new fly-on-the-wall documentary.

The pair have been a favourite TV couple since they met during the tenth series of ‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ in 2016 and began dating a short while later.

The couple share three children; five-year-old Rex, two-year-old Rose and one-year-old Belle. Soloman, aged 34, also has two children from previous relationships; Zachary, aged 16, from her partnership with Dean Cox, and Leighton, age 12 with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham. Swash, 42, also has 16-year-old son Harry with former-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

A source told The Sun : "Stacey and Joe are such homebodies and love nothing more than spending time with their children. The series is set to be a huge hit, given the chaos that comes with a big family. Stacey and Joe will also not hold back when it comes to showing the highs and lows of family life. Fans can expect to see an unfiltered version of a busy household."

Soloman has been a hit with the public since she first appeared on reality singing contest ‘The X Factor’ in 2009. She ended up coming in third place, but since that it is her television career which has taken off more than her musical career.

Solomon took part in ‘I'm a Celebrity. . . Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2010 and was crowned Queen of the Jungle. Six years later, it was announced Solomon would become co-host of the ‘I'm a Celeb’ spin-off ‘I'm a Celebrity. . . Get Me Out of Here! Extra’ alongside now-husband Joe Swash, reality star Vicky Pattison and comedian Chris Ramsey.

She’s also been a regular presenter on ITV talk show ‘Loose Women’, as well as appearing as a guest of a celebrity version of ITV quiz show ‘The Chase’ and Channel 4 show ‘The Jump’. In 2021, the BBC commissioned home-decluttering series Sort Your Life Out, with her as the presenter. The show was popular and has now had four series. Earlier this year, Solomon also went to Channel 4 with another home-based show - ‘Renovation Rescue’, which gives viewers easy and helpful tips to makeover their homes themselves.

Swash, meanwhile, is best known for his role of Mickey Miller in the BBC One soap ‘EastEnders’. He also won ‘I'm a Celebrity. . . Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2008 and ‘Dancing on Ice’ in 2020. The pair married in 2022.

No broadcaster or further details have been reported for the reality series.