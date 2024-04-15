Stacey Solomon is a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women.

Stacey Solomon has enjoyed a weekend getaway at the seaside with some of her family members, offering her fans a peek into their holiday activities along the coast.

The 34-year-old presenter embarked on a trip to an undisclosed location with her three youngest children, alongside husband Joe Swash. Stacey has been actively sharing updates about their holiday on Instagram throughout the week, with videos and pictures on her story of the family together at a campsite.

On Friday evening, Stacey took to Instagram to reveal that she and her kids - Rex, four, Rose, two, and Belle, one - were spending quality time at the beach engaging in activities like "shell hunts." She shared a photo of Rose and Belle playing in the sand, captioning it with "Seaside time" and hinting at the tranquility of their nearby caravan site.

She said: “It's such a beautiful sunny morning! Happy Saturday everyone! Whatever you're doing have the best day. Get your jetwash out if you can, even just for me. I've got jetwash comp in this weather. Love you lots. Finally feels like spring is here."

Subsequent posts showcased Stacey exploring the beach with her young children, capturing moments of shell hunting and the toddlers enjoying the coastal surroundings. She also shared a video of Rose and Belle by the sea, accompanied by the song "Little Things" by Adrián Berenguer.

Later, Stacey posted a photo of the caravan park where they are staying, remarking on the picturesque evening with the caption, "Red sky at night." The following morning, she greeted her followers with a sunny photo from the park, expressing joy at the beautiful weather and encouraging everyone to make the most of their day. Details about other family members joining Stacey and her youngest children on the holiday remain undisclosed. It's uncertain if her eldest children, Zachary, 16, and Leighton, 11, are part of this seaside trip.

Stacey also had to leave one night earlier than the children, as she rushed to the ITV studios for an appearance on This Morning today (15 April)

Stacey recently shared reflections on motherhood during Mother's Day, with a heartfelt post alongside a photo with her five children. She said: “Six years of being mummy. My biggest privilege. Having kids since I was literally a kid has taught me - some days I'm super mum and I even surprise myself, some days I barley make it out of my pyjamas but every day I'm doing my absolute best whatever that looks like.