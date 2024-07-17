Stormzy and Maya Jama have split up for a second time. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Maya Jama and Stormzy have split up for a second time, less than a year after getting back together, the Love Island presenter has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jama took to her Instagram Stories this morning (Wednesday July 17) to tell her 3.2 million followers that her romance with the rapper was over again.

Jama, aged 29, and the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, got back together in August 2023. The former couple met in 2014, but didn’t start dating until 2015. The early days of their relationship were enjoyed outside of the public eye as they met before either of their careers took off. The pair split for the first time in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her statement, Jama, who will celebrate her milestone 30th birthday in August, said they had been trying for a year “to make it work” because they were “madly in love” - but they couldn’t.

Her full statement read: “We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.

“We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart. We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we've spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits.

“We were 21 and 20 when we first met-both at the beginning of our careers-and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately, so this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning. We tried, and it didn’t work, and that’s okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to say that the pair still cared about each other and would remain close, even though they are no longer romantically involved. “We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we've had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don't cause a fuss, we are dawgs!)

Instagram/MayaJama

She ended her statement by thanking their fans for their support throughout their relationship. “We're kindly asking for the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it (we highly doubt this'll work, but we're still kindly asking anyway. Love you guys and thank you for all the love you've showered us with, it's been beautiful.”

The post which was signed “Mike and MJ” and included a kiss and a heart.

Stormzy has also posted the same statement to his Instagram Stories, which has been shared with his 3.5 million followers. It’s not clear exactly when the pair separated as neither have confirmed any more details, but a source told MailOnline that the split is fresh and they broke up last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not known exactly what caused the relationship breakdown, but judging by the tone of statement it is throught that the break-up was amicable.

The shock split comes just weeks after Stormzy promised his now ex-girlfriend that he would fly to Majorca to join her “at some point” as she filmed the current series of ‘Love Island’, which is airing on ITV2 until the end of July.