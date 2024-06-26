Model and activist Munroe Bergdorf arrived looking sensational in a strapless white dress by Vivienne Westwood paired with the signature Westwood Orb necklace. She always looks stunning and this figure-hugging bustier dress wrapped beautifully round her figure. Socialite Emma Weymouth also wore a bustier dress by the British designer,but chose a deep blood red colour.

Everything about what South Korean DJ and singer Peggy Gou wore was a bit of me. I loved her black David Koma dress with a circle cut-out design. With the fishtail and feather detail (and matching feather bag) around the bottom hemline, it gave it a modern twist on Old Hollywood glamour. Matched with all her tattoos on her arms, absolutely stunning.

In complete contrast, businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla wore a vibrant and colourful floral ball gown with an oversized skirt. Matched with bright yellow sunglasses, sixties style bouffant hair and a frog clutch bag (yes really a bag shaped like an actual frog). Everything about the outfit on paper is awful and yet I love it.

Love Island host Maya Jama rarely gets her fashion outfits wrong, but it seems she may be losing her touch. The TV host opted for a pair of black flared trousers and bra. Paired with a sheer leopard print shirt and matching headband. I know fashion comes back around, but I was wearing these trousers in school - they were cool then but not cool now.

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury was spotted wearing a black corset mini dress with sheer material overlay that featured a gold leaf design. The MUS definitely has her own unique sense of style, but I’m afraid it never really hits the mark.

Nooooo Leigh Ann Pinnock you're better than this. The Little Mix singer wore a diamante bra and sparkly white maxi-skirt (loved the skirt). What is it with celebs and the bra trend? It drives me mad. Yes you have amazing abs - especially after giving birth to twins - but doesn't mean you have to show it off at every red carpet event. However, Leigh-An shared a video clip on her socials and she loved the outfit and actually that's all that matters.

Alex Chung! I know I am shocked too as my usual go-to style icon has made it onto my worst dressed list. I’m still not sure if it's the green shade of the Nensi Dojaka dress or the Grecian style cut-out detail at the front. For me this dress just wasn’t the model’s normal uber-cool and stylish outfit.

