Vivienne Westwood‘s personal fashion collection is available to buy from Christie’s auction house
Vivienne Westwood’s personal fashion wardrobe is available to buy from Christie's auction house. The fashion designer passed away on December 29 2022 aged 81.
Items from the ‘Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection’ were available to see for free at an exhibition leading up to the 200+ lot being auctioned off at Christies. The range features pieces from the late designer’s personal wardrobe and includes some of the most iconic looks that she created and worn during the last four decades of her life.
Christie’s states that the sales from the collection will raise funds for the The Vivienne Foundation, Amnesty International, Médecins Sans Frontières and Greenpeace. A lice auction will take place on June 28 alongside an online auction from June 14 to June 28.
The lot contains everything from T-Shirts and knitwear to jewellery and shoes. If you want to get your hands on an item from the iconic fashion designer and own a piece of history then you better dip into your savings because prices for this collection start at £500 and expect to sell for well over £3000.
The white ‘Get a Life’ T-Shirt from the Spring Summer collection 2010 with the silk floral skirt from the Climate Revolution 2013 has a starting price of £500. A classic Vivienne Westwood knitted dress with orb buttons has bids starting from £700 - £1000. The Faux pearl three row choker with rhinestone encrusted orb pendant from the ‘Salon’ collection of 1992 is also estimated to sell between £700 and £1000.
Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection is on sale now at Christie's auction house. The exhibition is available to see at the King Street galleries for free until Monday June 24.
