Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection - Christie's auction house is selling over 200 items from Vivienne Westwood's personal collection.

Vivienne Westwood’s personal fashion wardrobe is available to buy from Christie's auction house. The fashion designer passed away on December 29 2022 aged 81.

Items from the ‘Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection’ were available to see for free at an exhibition leading up to the 200+ lot being auctioned off at Christies. The range features pieces from the late designer’s personal wardrobe and includes some of the most iconic looks that she created and worn during the last four decades of her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christie’s states that the sales from the collection will raise funds for the The Vivienne Foundation, Amnesty International, Médecins Sans Frontières and Greenpeace. A lice auction will take place on June 28 alongside an online auction from June 14 to June 28.

The lot contains everything from T-Shirts and knitwear to jewellery and shoes. If you want to get your hands on an item from the iconic fashion designer and own a piece of history then you better dip into your savings because prices for this collection start at £500 and expect to sell for well over £3000.

Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection is on sale now at Christie's auction house. The exhibition is available to see at the King Street galleries for free until Monday June 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.