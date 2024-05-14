Vivienne Westwood leaves £20.5 million pound fortune to third husband, two sons and unknown charities
Dame Vivienne Westwood has left her £20.5 million pound fortune to her third husband, two sons and various unknown charities. The fashion designer dubbed the ‘godmother of punk’ died aged 81 on December 29 2022 but it's only now details of her final will and testament have been revealed.
Vivienne reportedly split her fortune between her third husband Andreas Kronthaler, 58, her two sons Ben Westwood, 61, and Joseph Corré, 56, and a number of unnamed charities.
It is not known exactly which charities Vivienne left part of her fortune to, however she was well known as an activist for climate change and civil rights which she would often depict on the runway or in her fashion designs.
According to The Sun a source said: “Dame Vivienne amassed a huge fortune and gave quite a lot of it away before she died. She was ill for a time before she passed so had everything in order.
“And, for her, family came first – and this is shown in her will. But Dame Vivienne also had strong beliefs and so she wanted some of her earnings to go towards charities that she supported.”
The fashion designer was previously married to Derek Westwood from 1962 to 1965. She also had a relationship with late fashion designer Malcolm McLaren and manager of the Sex Pistols.
The biggest names in the fashion industry attended her funeral including Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, Zandra Rhodes. Edward Enninful and many more. The dress code was ‘if in doubt dress up’.
