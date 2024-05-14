Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood shares million pound fortune

Dame Vivienne Westwood has left her £20.5 million pound fortune to her third husband, two sons and various unknown charities. The fashion designer dubbed the ‘godmother of punk’ died aged 81 on December 29 2022 but it's only now details of her final will and testament have been revealed.

Vivienne reportedly split her fortune between her third husband Andreas Kronthaler, 58, her two sons Ben Westwood, 61, and Joseph Corré, 56, and a number of unnamed charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not known exactly which charities Vivienne left part of her fortune to, however she was well known as an activist for climate change and civil rights which she would often depict on the runway or in her fashion designs.

Vivienne Westwood leaves £20 million pound fortune to third husband, two sons and unknown charities (Getty)

According to The Sun a source said: “Dame Vivienne amassed a huge fortune and gave quite a lot of it away before she died. She was ill for a time before she passed so had everything in order.

“And, for her, family came first – and this is shown in her will. But Dame Vivienne also had strong beliefs and so she wanted some of her earnings to go towards charities that she supported.”

The fashion designer was previously married to Derek Westwood from 1962 to 1965. She also had a relationship with late fashion designer Malcolm McLaren and manager of the Sex Pistols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest names in the fashion industry attended her funeral including Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, Zandra Rhodes. Edward Enninful and many more. The dress code was ‘if in doubt dress up’.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.