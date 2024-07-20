Strictly Come Dancing misconduct allegations could cost BBC £1m in legal fees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Allegations of misconduct on BBC Strictly Come Dancing could cost the BBC as much as £1 million with former contestants claiming they have lost earnings and suffered PTSD.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legal costs over alleged misconduct by professionals on the BBC Strictly Come Dancing show could reach £1 million, it has been claimed, after two stars left the show.

In recent weeks, the scandal has seen professional Giovanni Pernice suspended after a probe was launched into allegations made by Amanda Abbington and two other former celebrity partners. Fellow professional dancer Graziano Di Prima was also dropped from the show after he was accused of kicking celebrity partner Zara McDermott during rehearsals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video has also now resurfaced of former professional Brendan Cole slapping his partner Fiona Phillips' bottom three times during rehearsals in 2005. Cole was dropped from the show in 2018. Now, lawyers Carter Ruck, who are representing a number of past celebrity contestants, are said to be 'lining up claims for physical or mental health harm, and loss of earnings', with the BBC to be accused of liability.

The resurfaced footage, broadcast on It Takes Two in 2005, shows former professional Cole calling TV presenter Phillips “pathetic” and slapping her bottom on three occasions. She asks him to stop shouting at her before saying he “looked at me like I was something he’d stepped in”.

In 2020, Phillips gave an interview in which she said Cole “wasn't very nice” and that it was “karma” his contract wasn't renewed. The former GMTV and Lorraine presenter told the Daily Star: “Brendan was a real b****r, actually. He wasn't very nice. He was really naughty. He's not on the show now. Karma indeed. It works its way every time.”

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice, during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. | Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

On Friday, The Sun reported how “more stars are coming forward” with claims against the flagship BBC show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The figures for personal injury are notoriously low, but at least three celebrities have a case for lost earnings - the idea that being associated to this case has made them seem ‘tricksy’ to employ,” a source said. “Some previous contestants have been left needing therapy after appearing on the show, and at least two — Rachel Riley and Amanda Abbington — were diagnosed with PTSD.

“If successful — and at the moment there certainly appears to be serious evidence for duty of care breaches — the BBC could well be forced to pay out well over £1m. For a tax-payer-funded show, it’s a very worrying prospect.”

Amanda quit Strictly back in October due to 'personal reasons' amid claims of a feud between her and Giovanni before reports she had demanded footage of their rehearsals after the experience in the competition left her with PTSD. Ranvir complained about Giovanni to producers in 2020, while Laura said she 'cried every day' and felt 'uncomfortable' while dancing with him in 2016.

The BBC are currently believed to be scouring through nine years of Strictly footage to confirm or deny claims from three celebrities, while Giovanni is working with combative legal firm Schillings and is expected to put forward transcripts to prove he acted fairly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Di Graziano was sacked, the Love Island star Zara spoke out over reports he 'hit and kicked' her. Posting on Instagram, she said much of her time on Strictly “was everything I could have dreamt of”, inside the training room with Graziano, there were “particular incidents which are incredibly distressing”.

“I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports,” she said. “Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl.

“When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true. I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it.

“I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took. And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.”

She said she didn't report the alleged incidents at the time as she was 'scared' of backlash’. Instead it was junior production staff who came forward to share what they had witnessed as the investigation into pro dancer Giovanni was taking place.

“I have wrested with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming,” she said. “But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

“The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up especially in a a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the BBC and BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot. Love, always. Zara.”

Graziano, who was due to compete in his seventh series of Strictly before his sacking, is taking legal action against the BBC.

He shared a statement which said: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.”