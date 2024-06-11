Fans of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice have taken to social media to express their upset that he will not be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ for 2024. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Fans of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice have said they are ‘disgusted’ he will not return to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ this year.

Fans of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional dancer Giovanni Pernice have spoken of their shock and anger as it’s been announced that he will not return to the hit BBC One reality show this year amid claims of abuse.

The official announcement followed weeks of rumours that Pernice would not take part in the show for a ninth year this autumn due to on-going allegations that he behaved in an abusive way with some of his celeb dance partners. He previously rejected allegations of “abusive or threatening behaviour” and said he looks “forward to clearing my name”. A legal firm acting on behalf of the complainants said the broadcaster is “evidence gathering”, but the BBC has not confirmed any probe has begun.

Pernice said previously: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive.

Continuing the statement, which he posted to his Instagram on May 18, he said: “No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

A statement from law firm Carter-Ruck to the PA news agency said: “There have been numerous serious complaints made to the BBC who are now in the process of evidence gathering. As it is still an ongoing matter no further comment can be made at this stage.”

Sicily-born Pernice, a previous winner of the Italian Championships dance competition, has remained quiet on his social media accounts since the BBC made the announcement about this year’s Strictly line-up. His X bio still mentions his participation in the show, but it appears as though he has not been active since Saturday (June 8).

The news of Pernice’s departure from the show has been met with fury from his fans online. One person said: “Strictly without Giovanni Pernice will be like chips without salt.” Another said: “I stand with Gio. I am disgusted that he's been pushed out of SCD.” A third declared it “such a shame”, while a fourth said they would “love” to work with a "perfectionist" like him.