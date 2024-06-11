Fan fury as Giovanni Pernice axed from BBC One's 'Strictly Come Dancing' due to abusive behaviour claims
Fans of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional dancer Giovanni Pernice have spoken of their shock and anger as it’s been announced that he will not return to the hit BBC One reality show this year amid claims of abuse.
The Italian professional dancer, aged 33, has been on the BBC One celebrity dancing show for nine eight years. He joined the show in 2015, when he reached the grand final with Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote. Yesterday (Monday June 10), the BBC announced their line-up of professional dancers for 2024 - and it did not include Pernice.
The official announcement followed weeks of rumours that Pernice would not take part in the show for a ninth year this autumn due to on-going allegations that he behaved in an abusive way with some of his celeb dance partners. He previously rejected allegations of “abusive or threatening behaviour” and said he looks “forward to clearing my name”. A legal firm acting on behalf of the complainants said the broadcaster is “evidence gathering”, but the BBC has not confirmed any probe has begun.
Last autumn he was paired with actress Amanda Abbington. But the partnership went sour as she says she was reduced to tears several times, and ended up walking out. She later said she had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder because of her experiences and vowed never to take part in reality TV again after receiving death and rape threats.
Back in January, it was reported that the BBC had allegedly given their support to Pernice. At the time, bosses are said to have arranged a call between Giovanni's management and Strictly executives where they offered him their full support and asked him about his mental health amid the falling out, according to The Sun. But, in May, the publication said that Pernice had decided to quit the show. The Sun quoted a source as saying: “Gio feels the scrutiny on him has become too much, and now is the time to make a fresh start.”
Pernice said previously: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive.
Continuing the statement, which he posted to his Instagram on May 18, he said: “No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”
A statement from law firm Carter-Ruck to the PA news agency said: “There have been numerous serious complaints made to the BBC who are now in the process of evidence gathering. As it is still an ongoing matter no further comment can be made at this stage.”
Sicily-born Pernice, a previous winner of the Italian Championships dance competition, has remained quiet on his social media accounts since the BBC made the announcement about this year’s Strictly line-up. His X bio still mentions his participation in the show, but it appears as though he has not been active since Saturday (June 8).
The news of Pernice’s departure from the show has been met with fury from his fans online. One person said: “Strictly without Giovanni Pernice will be like chips without salt.” Another said: “I stand with Gio. I am disgusted that he's been pushed out of SCD.” A third declared it “such a shame”, while a fourth said they would “love” to work with a "perfectionist" like him.
Pernice’s travel show with Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton du Beke has also reportedly been axed amid the reports about concerns about his conduct.
