Strictly rumours: Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts and Corrie legend Helen Worth could join show amid Giovanni Pernice claims
Comedian Chris McCausland and Bank of Dave star David Fishwick are already said to be on the bill for the 22nd series of Strictly Come Dancing, but two big names are also being rumoured. Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts is said to have been chosen by producers after impressing on the Christmas edition of the show.
Roberts, who is currently on tour with the her Girls Aloud bandmates across the UK, took part in the 2022 Christmas Special and impressed audiences with her dances. She was partner with Giovanni Pernice, who is at the centre of his own scandal.
Pernice, 33, quit the show after being hit with complaints from several of his former celebrity partners on the show including Amanda Abbington and Laura Whitmore. The professional dancer’s conduct is under internal investigation after allegations were made in which he was said to have been “tough” when coaching his partners.
However, Roberts was complimentary of her time in the Christmas special, saying: “I said I wanted fun and it has been fun.” Another star who could soon be heading to the dancefloor is Coronation Street legend Helen Worth, who just this week announced that she would be leaving the show after 50 years on the ITV soap. The actress, who played Gail Platt on the show, has had her odds slashed by bookmakers to make an appearance as a contestant on the show. Odds now sit at 8/1 for her appearing on Strictly.
In an statement, Worth said of her departure from the show: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding. I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew. The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet.”
