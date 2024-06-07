Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s that time of year again when rumours start running rife over who could be starring in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Comedian Chris McCausland and Bank of Dave star David Fishwick are already said to be on the bill for the 22nd series of Strictly Come Dancing, but two big names are also being rumoured. Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts is said to have been chosen by producers after impressing on the Christmas edition of the show.

Roberts, who is currently on tour with the her Girls Aloud bandmates across the UK, took part in the 2022 Christmas Special and impressed audiences with her dances. She was partner with Giovanni Pernice, who is at the centre of his own scandal.

Pernice, 33, quit the show after being hit with complaints from several of his former celebrity partners on the show including Amanda Abbington and Laura Whitmore. The professional dancer’s conduct is under internal investigation after allegations were made in which he was said to have been “tough” when coaching his partners.

However, Roberts was complimentary of her time in the Christmas special, saying: “I said I wanted fun and it has been fun.” Another star who could soon be heading to the dancefloor is Coronation Street legend Helen Worth, who just this week announced that she would be leaving the show after 50 years on the ITV soap. The actress, who played Gail Platt on the show, has had her odds slashed by bookmakers to make an appearance as a contestant on the show. Odds now sit at 8/1 for her appearing on Strictly.