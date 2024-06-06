Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first female celebrity ‘Love Island’ bombshell has been lined up - and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ viewers will recognise her.

After a shock entrance from reality TV star Joey Essex in to the ‘Love Island’ villa as the ITV 2 dating show’s first celebrity bombshell on Monday’s debut episode (June 3), fans have all been asking the same thing . . . when will a celebrity female contestant enter?

Well, the answer could be soon, as ‘Love Island’ bosses have apparently lined up a famous female face for a future bombshell arrival - and fans of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will recognise her. Abbie Quinnen, the ex-girlfriend of Strictly professional dancer AJ Pritchard, is reportedly heading to Majorca and preparing to join the 2024 cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quinnen, who is also a professional dancer, aged 27, already has links to the ITV2 show as AJ’s brother Curtis Pritchard was a contestant in 2019 and ended up coming fourth place. A source told ‘The Sun’: “Abbie has become well-known in her own right and after her break up with AJ she fancied a fresh chance at love. Joey went in as the first big bombshell and Abbie is waiting in the wings for the call up.

“She has been in talks with Love Island for weeks over being a bombshell and has said she can’t wait to dive in and mix things up. When she was with AJ she found out a lot about Love Island through Curtis so she knows what is in store for her.”

Curtis, age 29, and Quinnen were together for four years before they broke-up in October 2022. Their unexpected break-up came a year after she suffered serious burns when performing a viral social media stunt with her then beau which went wrong. There were reports at the time that she caught him “texting another woman”. Quinnen, was said to have been left “devastated” at the time, as she claimed the pair had discussed marriage just days before he announced that he did not love her.

Professional dancer Abbie Quinnen dated ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro-dancer Curtis Pritchard for four years. Photo by Getty Images.

She told ‘The Sun’: “I’m completely devastated and my world has fallen apart. AJ isn’t the person I thought he was. After everything I went through with him I thought we would be together forever. He has been the biggest disappointment to me. This has knocked my confidence after my accident and I need to rebuild myself now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems she could now be ready to give love a second chance. However, it seems she won’t be appearing any time soon, as she told her 85,000 followers she was auntie duties for a few days yesterday (June 5) as she’d be looking after her sister’s children.

Reality TV star Joey Essex, best known for appearing on ‘The Only Way is Essex’, entered the ‘Love Island’ villa on Monday in a shock twist. Host Maya Jama told the contestants: “Well it’s good to see you’re all settled in, as you know you are in Love Island, you must always expect the unexpected. So please welcome Joey.”