Joey Essex ex: Former girlfriend of reality TV star hints she'll be heading in to 'Love Island' villa
This year’s Love Islanders have only been in the iconic villa for just a few days, but there’s already been plenty of drama - from ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star Joey Essex entering as the first bombshell within minutes to complaints about one ‘disgusting’ element.
It seems that there could be another shock on the horizon, if the latest social media post from one of Essex’s alleged ex-girlfriend’s is to go by. Sabreena Diamond has implied that she could be signing up to be a contestant on the hugely popular ITV dating show to give Essex a surprise. . .
After watching his shock entrance during Monday night's launch show on June 3, Diamond uploaded a TikTok video of her looking bemused with the words: “When your ex walks into the Love Island villa as a bombshell...” One fan suggested that Diamond applied to enter the villa later in the series and she replied: “On my way”. When another person also suggested she should join the 2024 cast, she said: “I'm in the gym training for it rn (right now)”.
Seemingly throwing shade at her former beau, Diamond replied to a TikToker who quipped: “Joey Essex has dated every bird walking, ur (sic) not the only one.” She responded: “Omg i thought i was special!”
In reality, it seems unlikley that Diamond actually is going to enter the villa as, although applications are still open for people to apply to become a bombshell later in the series, it’s not usual for ex-partners to come face-to-face on ‘Love Island’ . . . that would be too much like one of the other shows Essex has taken part in, ‘Ex on the Beach’. Plus, in the video it appears as if she's on the tube in London, not Majorca.
Essex and Diamond did not publicly declare their was a romance between them, but there were lots of rumours in 2018 that the couple were in a relationship as they were repeatedly photographed looking cosy. Diamond has confirmed their past connection with her TikTok post.
Diamond is a 27-year-old model. She uses her social media to share modelling and fashion content, and has also won praise by posting openly about mental heath and her medication use. She has over 41,000 followers on her TikTok account, @fuhzzies, and also 92,000 followers on her Instagram account, @fuhzz.
