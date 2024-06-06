Mimii, Patsy, Samantha, Harriet were shocked by the latest 'Love Island' twist - which saw a new female bombshell arrive and immediately kiss all the boys. Photo by ITV.

‘Love Island’ viewers have slammed the latest scenes from the ITV dating show which they branded as ‘disgusting’.

Love Island fans were complaining minutes in to the most recent episode of the ITV dating show, slamming a “disgusting” part of show which made them feel “uncomfortable”.

Some viewers have even called on producers to remove the offending scenes from the show before it is uploaded to catch up service, ITVX.

During scenes which aired on Wednesday evening (June 5), the islanders were seen getting to know each other - and some didn’t waste time getting to know each other intimately. Within minutes of the episode beginning, three couples shared a kiss. Celebrity bombshell Joey Essex kicked off the episode by kissing his match Samantha Kenny. Mimii Ngulube and Ayo Odukoya, who are not in a couple, but have shown that they have chemistry, also shared a kiss together. Viewers took to X to share their thoughts as they issued a plea to the show producers. There was also a smooch between Ronnie Vint and Jess White.

One person said: “Listening to joey Essex kiss that scouse girl is like nails down a blackboard vomit.” Another questioned: “Tell me why all these love island kisses bein micd up?” One more said: "They need to down the mics cus i dont want to hear it #loveisland." One person added: "THE SOUNDS OF THE KISSES WOULD NEVER NOT BE DISGUSTING #loveIsland."

Another said they were fed up of pleading with bosses to turn the mics down so they didn’t have to hear the sounds of the kisses: "This is my fourth year asking love island to mute the kisses #loveisland." One more fan added: "I say this every season but they realllly need to mute the microphones when they start smooching #loveIsland."

Love Island kicked off on Monday night (June 3) as host Maya Jama started the islanders on their journey with the first challenge. The original 12 contestants were asked to rank each other in terms of their potential as a partner, and they were then coupled up according to the ranking - with the most girlfriend-worthy woman being paired with the most boyfriend-worthy man and so on. The couples included: Mimii Ngulube, 24, a mental health nurse from Portsmouth, and Munveer Jabbal, 30, a recruitment manager from Surbiton; and Nicole Samuel, 24, an accounts manager from Aberdare, and Sean Stone, 24, a salesman from Hertford.

Other partners were: Samantha Kenny, 26, a make-up artist from Liverpool, and Sam Taylor, 23, a hair stylist from Chesterfield; Harriett Blackmore, 24, a dancer and personal shopper from Brighton, and Ciaran Davies, 21, a surveyor from Pencoed, South Wales; and Jess White, 25, a retail manager from Stockport, and semi-professional footballer Ronnie Vint, 27, from London. Ayo Odukoya, 25, a model from Canning Town, and Patsy Field, 29, an office administrator from Orpington, were also joined together.

However, then reality TV star Joey Essex entered as a surprise bombshell - and he chose to steal Kenny, meaning that Taylor was sent home within 24 hours of arriving in the villa. The remaining couples remain in place . . . for now. Last night (Wednesday June 5), the first female bombshell, Uma Jammeh, entered and caused a stir. The first thing she did was kiss all six boys - who were all blindfolded and didn’t know who she was.